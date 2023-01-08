Community Foundation of Ocala/Marion County is looking to honor outstanding community members

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County organization is taking nominations for outstanding community members to honor at their upcoming event.

Members of the Community Foundation of Ocala and Marion County are looking for residents to shine the spotlight on at their inaugural Inspire Gala on March 3rd.

People can be recognized for awards including Young Philanthropist of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, and The Unsung Hero.

To nominate someone, click the link below to go to their website to fill out the form.

https://www.ocalafoundation.org/

The deadline for submissions is February 1st.

TRENDING: Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.