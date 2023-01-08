Community Foundation of Ocala/Marion County is looking to honor outstanding community members

Community Foundation of Ocala and Marion County is looking for outstanding citizens that can be nominated on their website.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County organization is taking nominations for outstanding community members to honor at their upcoming event.

Members of the Community Foundation of Ocala and Marion County are looking for residents to shine the spotlight on at their inaugural Inspire Gala on March 3rd.

People can be recognized for awards including Young Philanthropist of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, and The Unsung Hero.

To nominate someone, click the link below to go to their website to fill out the form.

https://www.ocalafoundation.org/

The deadline for submissions is February 1st.

