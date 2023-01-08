Countryside Christian’s Meleaya Granger signs her NLI with Trinity Baptist

Granger will join the Trinity Baptist College women’s basketball program
Meleaya Granger joins the Trinity Baptist College girls basketball program
Meleaya Granger joins the Trinity Baptist College girls basketball program(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It was a day of celebration at Countryside Christian School. As girls basketball player standout Meleaya Granger signed her national letter of intent. She will play at Trinity Baptist College, a Division II program in Jacksonville, Florida

Something you do not see at these events, as Granger’s new teammates attended the ceremony. At only 5 feet tall, Granger played a role when Countryside Christian earned their first district championship in school history. Granger said, “I’ll be in the gym for like 3 hours working on my ball handling to be faster, because as a small guard, that’s what you have to do, you have to be faster, you can’t be the same speed or slower...because that’s just not going to work”

Granger has shown a hard working ethic where her height is not a issue as she continues to play basketball in college.

