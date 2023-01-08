Countryside Christian’s Meleaya Granger signs her NLI with Trinity Baptist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It was a day of celebration at Countryside Christian School. As girls basketball player standout Meleaya Granger signed her national letter of intent. She will play at Trinity Baptist College, a Division II program in Jacksonville, Florida

Something you do not see at these events, as Granger’s new teammates attended the ceremony. At only 5 feet tall, Granger played a role when Countryside Christian earned their first district championship in school history. Granger said, “I’ll be in the gym for like 3 hours working on my ball handling to be faster, because as a small guard, that’s what you have to do, you have to be faster, you can’t be the same speed or slower...because that’s just not going to work”

Granger has shown a hard working ethic where her height is not a issue as she continues to play basketball in college.

