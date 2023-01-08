Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Church of God in Old Town for a memorial service for Demiah. The 14-year-old went missing on October 16th.

Two months later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that Demiah’s remains were found in the Sun Springs community in Bell.

After months of searching, community members say they are distraught. Private investigator Tammi Jones helped out with the searches.

“The emotions are very mixed, torn up, heartbroken, “ said Jones. “We are missing her and wishing she was here. There are really no words to explain it. She’s a 14-year-old girl, she didn’t have a chance to fulfill her future and dreams.”

A medical examiner ruled Demiah’s death as a homicide. The Dixie County Sheriff’s office is leading the homicide investigation.

