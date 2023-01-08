A Gainesville woman is charged with felony battery and trespassing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after damaging a store in Gainesville and hitting someone inside on the night of January 7th.

Gainesville Police officers say 40-year-old Shaheerah Jenkins was throwing items at the “Food Max” on East University Avenue.

Witnesses say she then pulled down her pants, exposing herself, and urinated in the store.

She also smacked a man in the face with a juice bottle when he told her to leave, which left him with a busted lip.

GPD officers say Jenkins has trespassed in this store multiple times and has prior battery convictions in Alachua County.

