Two vehicles collided in Ocala, one person taken to the hospital

A vehicle collision blocked the eastbound lanes of East Silver Springs Boulevard and took out a...
A vehicle collision blocked the eastbound lanes of East Silver Springs Boulevard and took out a power pole.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two SUV’s crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines.

On Saturday night, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 Block of East Silver Springs Boulevard.

They arrived to find the wreckage of two badly damaged SUVs, blocking both of the boulevard’s eastbound lanes.

One of the vehicles had a power pole resting on the front bumper with power lines lying on the ground.

Despite the damage, only one person was taken to the hospital.

