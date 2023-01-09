Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala.

A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry the door open.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital as trauma alerts.

An infant was in the minivan but was not hurt.

