Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Richard Nico, 45, charged with kidnapping
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms.

According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.

During the night, the victim ran out of the room and down the hallway. Officers say Nico grabbed her, covered her mouth, and dragged her back to the room.

When Nico fell asleep, the woman went down to the hotel lobby to ask for help. Nico came down and tried to take the victim, however, the clerk kept her safe. He had to push Nico away from the victim.

TRENDING: Gainesville man accused of sexually battering woman while she slept

Officers say the victim had bruises from being held down by Nico. He was charged with false imprisonment and battery.

