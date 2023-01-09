Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

Detours in Columbia County at the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive till January 11th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at 1 roundabout from January 8th to January 11th.

At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days.

If you are driving on US 41, you will have to use Valdosta Road and Guerdon Street to go around this construction.

Below are some more details on detours to be expected to take.

Bascom Norris Drive East Detour: Drivers who wish to take Bascom Norris east will be detoured south on Lake Jeffery Road, left on U.S. 90, and left on U.S. 41 to reconnect with Bascom Norris Drive.

Bascom Norris Drive West Detour: Drivers who wish to take Bascom Norris west will be detoured south on U.S. 41, right on U.S. 90, and right on Lake Jeffery Road to connect with Bascom Norris Drive.

U.S. 41 North Detour: Drivers headed north on U.S. 41 will turn right on Bascom Norris Drive, north on U.S. 441, left onto Valdosta Road, left onto Guerdon Street, and turn right to reconnect with U.S. 41.

U.S. 41 South Detour: Drivers headed south on U.S. 41 will be detoured left on Guerdon Street, right on Valdosta Road, right on U.S. 441, and right on Bascom Norris Drive to reconnect with U.S. 41.

