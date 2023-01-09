Federal judge considers constitutionality of campus survey requirements

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly two years after the measure passed, a federal judge is considering the constitutionality of a state law that requires surveys on state college and university campuses about intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.

The law also includes other changes that opponents argue violate first amendment rights.

The trial started Monday morning, in a challenge by the United Faculty of Florida and other plaintiffs to a 2021 law approved by the legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis.

Under the law, annual surveys start this Spring about intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity at colleges and universities.

The law also says schools may not shield students and faculty members from ideas and opinions they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable or offensive.

“Our campuses have always been home to diverse viewpoints. That’s the point” said State Rep. Anna Eskamani. “What we are seeing now is an intentional effort by the DeSantis administration to censor any speech that isn’t speech that they like.”

Attorneys for the state argue the law does not restrict any speech.

They say the law does not require students and faculty members to participate in the surveys and does not require anyone to register their political beliefs.

TRENDING: Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Federal judge considers constitutionality of campus survey requirements
Marion County Sheriff's Office body camera video show officers holding suspected arsonist at...
VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree
Russell Report: Did the College Football Playoff Committee get it right?
Russell Report: Who will win the National Championship?
Russell Report: Who will win the National Championship?