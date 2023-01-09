A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

A fire in Trenton has been determined to be a case of arson and a suspect has been arrested.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case.

Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton.

When they got to the scene, the first half of the house was covered in flames.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

An initial investigation determined the fire was likely due to arson.

The Trenton Department of Public Safety has a suspect in custody.

Officers will continue the investigation alongside Gilchrist Sheriff’s deputies and the state Fire Marshall.

TRENDING: A Gainesville woman is charged with felony battery and trespassing

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location

Latest News

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture