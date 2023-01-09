Gainesville man accused of sexually battering woman while she slept

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested for sexual battery after officers say he raped a woman while she was asleep.

Officers say on Sunday, Matthew Schneider, 20, was staying in a tent with the victim and both were using drugs. Officers say the woman said she was not feeling well and went to sleep.

The victim woke up to Scheider sexually battering her. According to the arrest report, she told him to stop multiple times but he continued.

TRENDING: One person was arrested after a fire in Trenton

Schneider admitted to detectives it was a mistake to have sex with the victim while she was asleep. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.