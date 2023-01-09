Gainesville man accused of sexually battering woman while she slept

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Matthew Schneider, 20, charged with sexual battery
Alachua County Jail booking photo of Matthew Schneider, 20, charged with sexual battery(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested for sexual battery after officers say he raped a woman while she was asleep.

Officers say on Sunday, Matthew Schneider, 20, was staying in a tent with the victim and both were using drugs. Officers say the woman said she was not feeling well and went to sleep.

The victim woke up to Scheider sexually battering her. According to the arrest report, she told him to stop multiple times but he continued.

Schneider admitted to detectives it was a mistake to have sex with the victim while she was asleep. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

