Gator women fall in heartbreaking loss to Georgia, 82-77

KK Deans scores a team high 20 points in defeat
Gator women suffer heartbreaking loss to UGA
Gator women suffer heartbreaking loss to UGA(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It looked like the Gator women’s basketball team were inspired Sunday. After an eye-opening 28 point loss to Arkansas.. They were back at home in the O’Connell Center vs conference rival Georgia. Gators led by as much as 13 points vs Georgia and multiple mistakes cost them in the end, 82-77 to Georgia

Florida led for three quarters including a 57-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was when the Gators continuously turned over the basketball and drawing many fouls (29 for the game). Bulldogs gained the advantage and outscored Florida 34-20. It was the most points in a quarter for Georgia on Sunday.

Bulldogs took a 77-70 with under a minute to go, Gators had one more rally left in them as they cut the lead to 1 with 15 seconds left, thanks to the clutch 3 pointer by Nina Rickards. However, turnovers and Georgia hitting their free throws doomed the Gators’ valiant effort.

After the game, head coach Kelly Rae Finley stayed optimistic despite a below .500 conference. Finley said, “you can go back and critcize and all of those things...but our team and our coaching staff have great communication...and a desire to improve...you know we are 1-3...not exactly where we want to be...but I am encouraged that we get to play those guys again in Athens this season.”

Gators drop to 12-5 in the season and hold a 1-3 conference record.

Florida will be at home three of their next five games. Gator women welcome Kentucky next Sunday at the O’Connell Center

