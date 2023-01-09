Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years

Alachua County Jail booking photo for D’armani Ward
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge sentenced a man from Gainesville to 20 years behind bars after he entered a plea agreement following a shootout with police officers.

On Monday, D’armani Ward was sentenced by Eighth Circuit Court Judge William Davis to 20 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 8, 2021, Gainesville Police officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at Museum Walk Apartments. Ward was accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun and leaving the area.

RELATED: New details emerge about officer-involved shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

When officers found his vehicle, Ward refused to stop. He led officers on a chase through 30 city blocks to his mother’s home.

RELATED: “I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer-involved shooting

He barricaded himself inside the home. After hours of negotiations, Ward left the house and shot at an officer. Police returned fire, hitting Ward.

