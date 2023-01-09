Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision

Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting at the school board administrative complex in Lake City.(WCJB)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center.

Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move forward with providing similar services at the center.

“This will definitely be a big budgetary impact when we do the budget this summer. And if it happens before then, then you know we don’t have it in our budget this year, so we will definitely have to make accommodations for that too,” said Mayor Witt.

County leaders say Lake City officials are not following an interlocal agreement made between the two bodies in February. There is contention about whether the city would relinquish ownership of the Richardson Center before or after the dispersal of a $2 million community development block grant. Witt and the Lake City Council refused to respond without more information in writing.

“I said I would like to see something in writing because I don’t doubt someone said it I don’t know what authority they have, I don’t know if there are conditions or restrictions with it,” said Witt.

One organization that is not sure where they stand once Lake City takes over is Northstar Family Resource Center. Over the last two years, they have served more than five thousand individuals in and around Lake CIty. Leaders at the Partnership for Strong Families, specifically Communications and Engagemnet Director Stevie-Lea Doyle, want some clarity from both governmental bodies.

“I think just clarity on what’s going to happen moving forward and security to know that we are going to be able to make that impact and continue there and continue doing great things,” said Doyle.

Mayor Witt expects plenty of public comment on the matter during next week’s city council meeting on Jan. 17.

