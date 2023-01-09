Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present.

The event aims to continue community outreach and present a positive public image.

“It was such an honor to meet our senior citizens, those who made Florida great and as Sheriff of Alachua County, said Clovis Watson Jr., Alachua County Sheriff, “it’s always been my mission of the team is to collaborate with the community, not just who we can take to jail, its sometime who we can keep out and how we can bring the community together to show them what we stand for”

Deputies say outreach is important because times are tough for law enforcement.

