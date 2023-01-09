Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
National Law Enforcement Appreciation day
By Bert Charan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present.

The event aims to continue community outreach and present a positive public image.

“It was such an honor to meet our senior citizens, those who made Florida great and as Sheriff of Alachua County, said Clovis Watson Jr., Alachua County Sheriff, “it’s always been my mission of the team is to collaborate with the community, not just who we can take to jail, its sometime who we can keep out and how we can bring the community together to show them what we stand for”

Deputies say outreach is important because times are tough for law enforcement.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Alachua County Jail booking photo for D’armani Ward
Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years
Law officers gather to meet
- clipped version
Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting at the school board administrative complex in...
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight