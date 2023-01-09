Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight

Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight.

According to the arrest report, Aaron Beam, 43, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of burglary with an assault or battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies say Beam was arguing with another man in the parking lot of Our Pub Bar on Highway 40 West in Inglis. A deputy on patrol heard yelling coming from the area.

The deputy says Beam was drunk and became angry with him over a past incident, claiming the deputy “ran him over.” Beam threatened to kill the deputy and broke the window of a patrol car.

The deputy wrestled Beam to the ground. At that time, the report says Beam punched the deputy and bit him in the arm twice. Beam was then cuffed and placed in the patrol car.

While the deputies were dealing with others at the bar, Aaron slipped out of the handcuffs and ran from the car. He was quickly caught and arrested.

