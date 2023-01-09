Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve.

As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of State Road 20 and collided with a large tree on the south shoulder.

The car caught on fire, and the driver was later pronounced dead.

