Manatee man charged in hatchet attack

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say attacked another man with a hatchet last month during a fight over a cellphone.

Investigators say on Dec. 30, 2022, Jaquan Marquis Sykes, 32, got into an argument with a 28-year old Bradenton man, striking him with a blunt object and a hatchet while making homicidal statements.

The victim was admitted to Blake Hospital with serious injuries to his arms, torso and head. He is expected to recover.

Sykes had been wanted until Jan. 7, when deputies spotted him driving on First Street West at around 8:20 p.m.

Detectives say Sykes told them he had been upset about a broken cell phone and personal property he claims had been stolen from him.

Sykes is charged with attempted murder.

