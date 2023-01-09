MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded.

Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.

The commission held this Gala to kick off other MLK Day events. On Tuesday and Wednesday, The commission hosts two talks center around the Reverand at Daysprings Baptist Church. On Friday, the late Stephen P. Mickle Jazz concert crones at Bo Diddley Plaza. Saturday, the commission hosts the play “Ain’t Misbehavin” at Star Center Theatre.

On MLK Day holiday events begin. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., There will be a hall of fame enshrinement, a parade from Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field, then a holiday celebration with music and speakers of honor.

