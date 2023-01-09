Oak Hall Elementary tops competition in K-12 Chess National Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Oak Hall Chess Team now has a total of 20 national titles following the United States Chess Federation’s 2022 K -12 Championship.

2,500 students from 42 states participated in the event held in Maryland.

Oak Hall sent 32 students in six teams from Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The Oak Hall Kindergarten team won the National Championship led by student Mihai Holcomb, who also happened to finish in 1st place to win the individual national title.

The 2nd grade team also won the National Championship for their grade level.

The Oak Hall Chess teams are led by Head Coach Tim Tusing and Assistant Coach Kevin Sevilla.

“Some of these kids we train them seven days a week so they’re used to it they’re used to playing chess that long they’re used to handling that amount of pressure so that’s what kind of separates us particularly with the younger grades are we are so successful”, said Assistant Coach Kevin Sevilla.

According to Sevilla, “Part of chess is learning how the pieces move but a lot of it is psychology. This is what you have to expect this is how you handle it, so it’s really cool but mentally beyond just the pieces and how to handle the situation but it was the largest national championship of all time”.

As for the other accomplishments, 1st grade placed 2nd in the nation, while 4th grade placed 9th, and 5th grade placed 13th.

