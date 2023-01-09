Oak Hall honors multiple championship chess teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Oak Hall school assembly will honor multiple championship chess teams on Monday.

Oak Hall officials sent 32 students from kindergarten through 5th grade to the the United States Chess Federation’s 2022 National K-12 grade level championships.

The Oak Hall kindergarten and 2nd grade teams won the national championship.

1st grade placed 2nd in the nation while the 4th grade team took 9th in the top 10.

5th grade placed 13th out of 40 schools.

The assembly will start at 2:20 p.m. at OHS.

