Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday.

They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department.

The community will host an appreciation celebration that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Officers are welcome to enjoy refreshments and camaraderie in recognition of their civic duties.

