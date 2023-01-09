Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrate National Law Enforcement day on Monday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday.

They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department.

RELATED: Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Demiah Appling

The community will host an appreciation celebration that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Officers are welcome to enjoy refreshments and camaraderie in recognition of their civic duties.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement day event
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New Year's Resolutions
The first week on the new year is done.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New Year’s Resolutions
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
A man has died after a crash in Putnam County.
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County