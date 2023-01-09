TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was arrested after a fire in Trenton Sunday morning turned into an arson case.

Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 619 NE 2nd Avenue in Trenton.

When they got to the scene, the first half of the house was covered in flames.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

An initial investigation determined the fire was likely due to arson.

The Trenton Department of Public Safety has a suspect in custody.

Officers will continue the investigation alongside Gilchrist Sheriff’s deputies and the State Fire Marshall.

