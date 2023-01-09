Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation.

Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on to start out with and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It sounded like guns just going off, windows just popping out,” said the homeowner’s brother, Hank Jarrell.

RELATED: One person was arrested after a fire in Trenton

Fire crews were called to 619 NE 2nd Avenue in Trenton. Once firefighters arrived, half of the house was in flames. The flames were out within minutes and no one was hurt.

“My adrenaline kicked in. I just wanted to make sure my kids were safe, my wife was safe, and my animals were safe,” shared neighbor Donald Singletary.

The initial investigation determined the fire was likely due to arson. Officials said Tucker admitted to starting the flames; however, the homeowner’s family members said otherwise.

“I really don’t know if it’s arson,” said Jarrell. “I don’t see it, I really don’t see her doing someone intentionally like that.”

The homeowner’s family said Tucker is mentally ill and the fire was an accident. Tucker was booked into the Gilchrist County Jail. Her bond is $500,000.

Family members said the fire destroyed everything but they’re lucky to be alive.” I’ve been there before and had to start over,” said neighbor Millie Singletary. “It’s not easy but I know they can do it. They’re pretty strong.”

Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the case.

TRENDING STORY: Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson
UF hosts Rosewood Traveling Exhibit
Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville
- clipped version