Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation.

Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner.

TDPS arrested a Trenton woman accused of setting her boyfriend's house on fire. I'll have reaction from residents and family members at 4/5/6 today. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/abz6Ec3SCC — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) January 9, 2023

“I couldn’t believe what was going on to start out with and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It sounded like guns just going off, windows just popping out,” said the homeowner’s brother, Hank Jarrell.

Fire crews were called to 619 NE 2nd Avenue in Trenton. Once firefighters arrived, half of the house was in flames. The flames were out within minutes and no one was hurt.

“My adrenaline kicked in. I just wanted to make sure my kids were safe, my wife was safe, and my animals were safe,” shared neighbor Donald Singletary.

The initial investigation determined the fire was likely due to arson. Officials said Tucker admitted to starting the flames; however, the homeowner’s family members said otherwise.

“I really don’t know if it’s arson,” said Jarrell. “I don’t see it, I really don’t see her doing someone intentionally like that.”

The homeowner’s family said Tucker is mentally ill and the fire was an accident. Tucker was booked into the Gilchrist County Jail. Her bond is $500,000.

Family members said the fire destroyed everything but they’re lucky to be alive.” I’ve been there before and had to start over,” said neighbor Millie Singletary. “It’s not easy but I know they can do it. They’re pretty strong.”

Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the case.

