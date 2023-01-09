Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville

UF hosts Rosewood Exhibit
By Bert Charan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood Massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy.

The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building.

It allows visitors to walk through the town’s history up until the massacre of 1923.

The museum features artifacts saved from the 1920′s, biographies of the towns’ victim\s, murals and a chart outlining the massacre as it unfolded in the first week of January 1923.

Gregory Black Sr.-President Rosewood Heritage Foundation said, “you understand how we feel, but we just want to make sure that we all unite together, we all live in this world together because you know, we got destruction, if you look at Ukraine, they got destruction, we don’t want to happen to us so were trying to just make sure that we live humble together and prosper together.”

The exhibit is open until Saturday, January 14th. This Saturday is also when commemorative events for the Rosewood Centennial close out across North Central Florida.

