Russell Report: Who will win the National Championship?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just a few hours we’ll know who the national champion in college football will be. Will Georgia repeat or will upstart TCU pull off the upset? In this crazy season, anything is possible. Some Gator fans won’t pull for Georgia under any circumstances while others will do so begrudgingly because of wanting the SEC to win. Let’s just hope the game is as good as the semi-final games were.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after beating Tennessee to win the AFC South. The Jags were the Jags at 3-7 earlier this year but they got their act together while the Titans were ravaged by injuries and lost a ton of close games. Good for the city of Jacksonville and for the Jags organization which certainly has done some let’s just say odd things over the years. But it looks like the hiring of Doug Pedersen was a stroke of genius; it’s hard to win a Super Bowl and he did that with the Eagles and he should be under heavy consideration for coach of the year. Trent Baalke in the front office deserves credit too for putting a much better roster together as well.

The Florida Men’s Basketball team got a big win over Georgia over the weekend in what some believed was a must win situation. A loss would have put the gators at 0-3 in the SEC with a tough schedule coming up in their next few games. The game also marked the return of former coach Mike White who was booed in pregame introductions. Had a chance to visit with him briefly before the game and he was gracious as usual. And it was fun to have former Gator Coach Lon Kruger in the house as well; he was honored for his induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Speaking of nice guys, no one nicer than Lon, who will always be remembered for that magical final four run in 1994. He was and is class all the way. He even sat with the head ball coach courtside during the game!

Let’s end where we started today, talking college sports. The other day on my Sportscene sports talk show I got a great email from Jim who was formally letting everyone know he was entering the fan transfer portal! That’s right, the fan transfer portal. He says he will entertain offers from other fan bases to join their schools. He says since athletes no longer have allegiance to their schools that fans should have the same options to transfer. And if he doesn’t like where he transfers to or if the football team has a lousy season, he has the right to transfer again and take his booster money with him. I started to laugh but maybe he has a point. In this day and age where players can transfer at the drop of a hat and make huge sums of money with much less loyalty to school, the fan is still expected to remain loyal and continue to pony up money no matter who’s playing or coaching or how successful the team is. Interesting concept! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

