Tim Tebow elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

2007 Heisman winner to be inducted Dec. 5 in Las Vegas
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is all smiles following the Gators 41-17 win over Georgia during...
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is all smiles following the Gators 41-17 win over Georgia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)(Phil Coale | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Already a Heisman Trophy winner and the most decorated player in Florida Gator football history, you can now add College Football Hall of Famer to Tim Tebow’s resume. The Florida Gator icon and former quarterback was chosen among a 22-person Class of 2023 on Monday. He becomes the 10th former Florida player to earn induction.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 when he became the first player in NCAA history to pass and rush for at least 20 touchdowns in a single season. He was also a three-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year, set 28 school records, threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,947 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

Tebow will also be defined by his leadership abilities and team accomplishments. As a Gator, he was part of two BCS National Championship teams in 2006 and 2008, and led the Gators to a school-record 22 straight wins spanning the 2008 and ‘09 seasons.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas. Other members of this year’s class include Reggie Bush, Dwight Freeney, Eric Berry, and Luke Kuechly.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Gator women fall in heartbreaking loss to Georgia, 82-77
Gator women suffer heartbreaking loss to UGA
Gator women fall in heartbreaking loss to Georgia, 82-77
Countryside Christian’s Meleaya Granger signs her NLI with Trinity Baptist
Former Gator WR Trent Whittemore transferring to UCF