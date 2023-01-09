The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All week long, people are honoring the lives of the victims of the Rosewood Massacre.

At the University of Florida law school, a free Rosewood traveling museum is available to the public, starting Monday and lasting until Saturday.

It features the hidden history of the town.

Alachua County commissioners meet Tuesday and have to discuss plans with ability housing officials. This comes after county commissioners pulled the plug on the Dogwood Village project. The discussion to work out a plan with Ability Housing starts after 5 p.m.

A ribbon cutting for the Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala is Tuesday morning. The project started in January of 2021. The event is free and open to the public.

The US Army Field Band Jazz ambassadors are performing on friday night at the Phillips Center. The concert is free and open to the public. The 19-member ensemble is known as, America’s big band and start their show at 7:30 p.m.

