Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.(Photo by Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein asks NY high court to reverse 2020 rape conviction
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project