Alachua County Commissioners are set to revisit Dogwood Village proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow.

The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.

“I was against the idea of us withdrawing our support for the project because we desperately need affordable housing in this community,” said Anna Prizzia, Chair of the Alachua County Commission.

However, enough commissioners were for withdrawing the funding of the ability housing project to make it happen.

Their reason is that they want affordable housing communities spread throughout Gainesville, not concentrated on the east side of town.

“I think it could be a good thing if it’s used in the right way. It’s helped me. I’m all for anything that brings more value to our side of town,” said Antonio Stevenson, East Gainesville resident.

President and CEO of Ability Housing, Shannon Nazworth, sent a letter to the county commission informing them they’re now liable for $15 million to compensate the organization for its potential losses.

“If we alienate the very people that are trying to do that work with us, now we also don’t want to alienate our community members and our neighbors. I understand that their voices are equally as important, but we have to balance the big picture,” said Prizzia.

Commissioners are set to consider several options at tomorrow’s meeting including recommitting to the project, looking into developing a parcel south of the initial site, directing staff to approach Ability Housing, neighbors and other interested stakeholders about negotiating a community benefits agreement, or not taking action at all.

Nazworth is asking the commission to reverse its decision.

If they don’t before January 27th, Ability Housing would have to return the funds they got from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

That’s when legal action could take place.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.