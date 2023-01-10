Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire crews responded to a brush fire just northwest of Hawthorne.
Fire crews from ACFR, Windsor Fire and the Florida Forest Service were called to SE 171st street.
Fire officials say a large debris pile was burning when the flames got out of control, catching about 100 large bales of hay on fire.
TRENDING: Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight
Crews used a water tanker and bulldozers to help break down the burning bales.
Crews remained there for over four hours.
A smoke advisory has been put out for drivers on W US-301 to use caution while driving through the area.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.