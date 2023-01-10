Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City.

Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for Meridian to take over the main four-story hospital building.

Meridian officials want to set up a hospital-level psychiatric care center in Lake City.

A date for the public hearing has not been set.

