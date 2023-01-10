Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle.

Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.

Officers say they are searching for a silver pickup truck.

This developing story will be updated as more information about the crash is learned.

BREAKING: Gainesville Police officers are at the scene of a fatal hit and run accident involving a bicyclist. This was behind the Kohl's department store off SW Archer Road.

