Dunnellon City Council discusses plans for possible new police headquarters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - In August of 2021 Dunnellon City Council members voted 3-2 to sell the former Souls Harbor Church instead of turning it into a new police station.

Now, the new council is entertaining the idea of building a new police headquarters.

“They deserve a good building and the building they are in now is very old,” said longtime resident Billy Breittzke.

Joe young an engineer from Kimley Horn and Partin Architecture said the plot of land is at the corner of Powell and Illinois Street.

They are hoping for a one-story building that’s 4,000 to 5,000 square feet and has at least 12 parking spaces, but Young said there are concerns about possible flooding.

“I’ve been driving by that property and there’s always water standing in that pond in that retention area even in droughts there’s still water in the bottom.”

The other concerns are whether the building will fit on the land. The city said they have $700,000 set aside for the project, but the other money must come from grants.

“Although it is doable it’s like fitting your foot into a tight shoe it fits but it’s tight,” said Mayor Bill White.

There is also a plan to buy the plot next to it so flooding won’t be an issue.

“If we figure out a way to get the water there is it big enough and deep enough to hold all the water that’s already going to be there,” said Vice-Mayor Wally Dunn.

The council decided to move the item to their next workshop meeting to discuss it further. They also add that if approved the building would take two years to complete.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.