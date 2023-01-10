Dunnellon City Council discusses plans for possible new police headquarters

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - In August of 2021 Dunnellon City Council members voted 3-2 to sell the former Souls Harbor Church instead of turning it into a new police station.

Now, the new council is entertaining the idea of building a new police headquarters.

“They deserve a good building and the building they are in now is very old,” said longtime resident Billy Breittzke.

Joe young an engineer from Kimley Horn and Partin Architecture said the plot of land is at the corner of Powell and Illinois Street.

They are hoping for a one-story building that’s 4,000 to 5,000 square feet and has at least 12 parking spaces, but Young said there are concerns about possible flooding.

“I’ve been driving by that property and there’s always water standing in that pond in that retention area even in droughts there’s still water in the bottom.”

The other concerns are whether the building will fit on the land. The city said they have $700,000 set aside for the project, but the other money must come from grants.

“Although it is doable it’s like fitting your foot into a tight shoe it fits but it’s tight,” said Mayor Bill White.

There is also a plan to buy the plot next to it so flooding won’t be an issue.

“If we figure out a way to get the water there is it big enough and deep enough to hold all the water that’s already going to be there,” said Vice-Mayor Wally Dunn.

The council decided to move the item to their next workshop meeting to discuss it further. They also add that if approved the building would take two years to complete.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Florida House District 24 map in Marion County
Qualifying period for State House District 24 candidates coming to an end
Qualifying period for State House District 24 candidates coming to an end
Dunnellon City Council discusses plans for possible new police headquarters
Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years
A debris fire north of Hawthorne spread out of control, burning over 100 bales of hay. Alachua...
Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control