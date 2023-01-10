Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation.

Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election.

He became the party chair in early 2021, beating out now Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut.

The agenda for Wednesday’s Alachua County Democratic party meeting included a resolution to call for Diaz to resign.

