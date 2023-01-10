Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People looking at the morning sky this month might notice a rare celestial body.

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.

It will have streaking tails of dust and could appear fuzzy.

The comet will be closest to the sun Thursday and closest to Earth between Feb. 1 and 2.

NASA says sky gazers in the northern hemisphere should be able to see the comet in the morning sky throughout January.

People in the southern hemisphere should be able to see it in early February.

The comet was first discovered in March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks...
Police: 3 suspects sought in theft of $300,000 from Brinks truck
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
Florida House District 24 map in Marion County
Six candidates qualify for the State House District 24 seat in Marion County vacated by Harding
FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive influencer Andrew Tate awaits Romanian court ruling