Lafayette, Newberry play to a 3-3 draw in girls high school soccer

The draw is the first of the season for both teams
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lafayette and Newberry girls soccer teams were fit to be tied on Monday, playing to a 3-3 tie in a non-district matchup. All of the scoring took place in the first half.

The game was a rematch of the Hornets’ 2-0 win back back on Nov. 28 and it’s also the first draw of the season for both teams. Lafayette moves to 11-2-1 and Newberry is now 10-5-1.

The Hornets return to Mayo on Tuesday to host Dixie County, while the Panthers also spring right back into action Tuesday versus Trenton.

