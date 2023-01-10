Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than two decades of community service, longtime Ocala council member Mary Sue Rich is immortalized with a more than $10-million community center.

The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, located at 1812 NW 21st Ave., officially opened to the public on Tuesday. The more than 40,000 square foot site holds two basketball courts, rooms for activities for residents of all ages, and the county’s newest library, Sankofa Public Library.

“I never could imagine as a young woman of color, that I would be a part of something that could change the face of this community,” said Rich.

Rich is not the only woman the center is named after, Ruth Reed has lived in Northwest Ocala for a long time. She started the push to get rid of the Royal Oak Charcoal Plant that polluted the air in the neighborhood for years.

“I decided that I could not sleep any longer with soot coming in my house, with smoke on my windows, with smoke coming in my room and I wasn’t a smoker. I had to put a washcloth over my face to breathe and I said something has to be done,” said Reed.

Mayor Kent Guinn credits Reed’s tenacity for spurring the project.

“She never, never gave up. I know Pete talked about this earlier when she would come into the council chambers it was a real joy and she would never quit she kept fighting and fighting for this neighborhood,” said the mayor.

The project is funded by $8 million dollars from the City of Ocala and $2.3 million from the Marion County hospital authority. The center is open seven days a week.

