Mental illness experts testify during trial for Summerfield man accused of killing wife and kids

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Public Defenders for Michael Wayne Jones, who killed his wife and four children in Summerfield, called witnesses in his sentencing trial on Tuesday.

Jones’ defense team claims he suffers from mental illnesses. They called on a neuropsychiatrist from Harvard Medical School as well as a doctor from Tulane Medical School to explain how he suffers from mental illnesses.

To receive the death penalty, the jury verdict would need to be unanimous.

Public Defender John Spivey says he expects the case to go to the jury on Wednesday or Thursday.

