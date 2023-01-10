Mental illness experts testify during trial for Summerfield man accused of killing wife and kids

Public Defenders for Michael Wayne Jones, who killed his wife and four children in Summerfield, called witnesses in his sentencing trial on Tuesday
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Public Defenders for Michael Wayne Jones, who killed his wife and four children in Summerfield, called witnesses in his sentencing trial on Tuesday.

Jones’ defense team claims he suffers from mental illnesses. They called on a neuropsychiatrist from Harvard Medical School as well as a doctor from Tulane Medical School to explain how he suffers from mental illnesses.

RELATED: Prosecution rests in death penalty case against Marion County man who killed wife, four children

To receive the death penalty, the jury verdict would need to be unanimous.

Public Defender John Spivey says he expects the case to go to the jury on Wednesday or Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public
Mental illness experts testify during trial for Summerfield man accused of killing wife and kids
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Gov. DeSantis outlines second-term plans to protect Florida’s environment