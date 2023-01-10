New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees.

The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where they are weak in their education and training to become next gen workers in these fields.

The fair will be held on NW 6th St, right outside of Gainesville Police Headquarters, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“So with the Gainesville Police Department, certainly being a police officer, is something we’re heavily recruiting, with the Gainesville Fire Rescue, being a firefighter in Gainesville and Gainesville Regional Utilities has dozens of job opportunities from lineman to meter readers that are available”, said Renee Guyan, Lt. Gainesville Police Department.

Although the program will help trainees become eligible for future employment, its not a guarantee of a job.

Renee Guyan, stated, “and the city manager saw that there’s probably a lot of kids coming out of high school that are unsure about a career path and maybe don’t want to go right into college, but the opportunities that Career Source and Santa Fe college offer, get them to the minimum requirements for these jobs”.

