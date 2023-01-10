Oak View Middle School celebrates a new classroom building opening
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, faculty, staff and more will gather to celebrate a new classroom building opening at Oak View Middle School on Tuesday.
The $7 million building was funded through the Half-Cent for Schools, and a ballot initiative approved by Alachua County voters in 2018.
The new building includes 16 classrooms and a multi-purpose room.
TRENDING: Dunnellon City Council discusses plans for possible new police headquarters
The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting, the addition of new items to a time capsule to be buried on the site, and tours conducted by students.
The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. at Oak view Middle School in Newberry.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.