Oak View Middle School celebrates a new classroom building opening

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, faculty, staff and more will gather to celebrate a new classroom building opening at Oak View Middle School on Tuesday.

The $7 million building was funded through the Half-Cent for Schools, and a ballot initiative approved by Alachua County voters in 2018.

The new building includes 16 classrooms and a multi-purpose room.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting, the addition of new items to a time capsule to be buried on the site, and tours conducted by students.

The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. at Oak view Middle School in Newberry.

