Qualifying period for State House District 24 candidates coming to an end

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period ends at 12pm on Tuesday for the special election to replace republican north central Florida state lawmaker Joe Harding.

So far, four republicans have qualified to run for House District 24, which covers much of Marion County.

Former state representative Charlie Stone is among the candidates.

TRENDING: Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years

Ryan Chamberlin of Belleview also qualified, alongside Jose Juarez, and Stephen Pyles of Ocala.

Harding stepped down from the seat after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges including, fraud and money laundering.

The special primary is set for March 7th. The general election would be on May 16th if necessary.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Qualifying period for State House District 24 candidates coming to an end
Dunnellon City Council discusses plans for possible new police headquarters
Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years
A debris fire north of Hawthorne spread out of control, burning over 100 bales of hay. Alachua...
Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control