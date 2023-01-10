Qualifying period for State House District 24 candidates coming to an end

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period ends at 12pm on Tuesday for the special election to replace republican north central Florida state lawmaker Joe Harding.

So far, four republicans have qualified to run for House District 24, which covers much of Marion County.

Former state representative Charlie Stone is among the candidates.

Ryan Chamberlin of Belleview also qualified, alongside Jose Juarez, and Stephen Pyles of Ocala.

Harding stepped down from the seat after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges including, fraud and money laundering.

The special primary is set for March 7th. The general election would be on May 16th if necessary.

