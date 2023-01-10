Residents celebrate ribbon cutting for new Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to noon, residents can celebrate the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.

The event is free and open to the public.

The new building includes designated indoor space for senior, youth, family programs, a banquet/event space, fitness equipment and more.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

