Residents celebrate ribbon cutting for new Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to noon, residents can celebrate the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.

The event is free and open to the public.

The new building includes designated indoor space for senior, youth, family programs, a banquet/event space, fitness equipment and more.

