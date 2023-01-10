Six candidates qualify for the State House District 24 seat in Marion County vacated by Harding

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A half dozen candidates have qualified to run in the special election to replace former North Central Florida state Rep. Joe Harding. Qualifying for the election ended at noon on Tuesday.

Five Republicans and one write-in candidate are running to represent State House District 24, which covers much of Marion County. The Republicans are former state Rep. Charlie Stone, as well as, Ryan Chamberlin of Belleview, Jose Juarez, Justin Albright, and Stephen Pyles of Ocala.

Robert Fox of Ocala is running as the write-in candidate.

Harding stepped down from the seat after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges including, fraud and money laundering. He is accused of collecting COVID-related small business loans for companies that were not operating.

The special primary is set for March 7. The general election is scheduled for May 16.

