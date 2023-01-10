Tech Tuesday: Tucker-Davis Technologies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. As Gainesville continues to grow and strive in technology, it’s important to have the right tools, especially when it comes to setting the brain. Today I am joined by Dr. Ryan Kern, CEO of Tucker-Davis Technologies. Dr. Kern, thanks so much for joining us today.

Hi, Melanie. Thanks for coming out to see us.

So explain to us, what is Tucker-Davis Technologies?

Yeah, Tucker-Davis Technologies, or TDT is we’re more commonly known, is in the exciting business of making electronics for scientists all over the world who study the brain.

And what was the inspiration for TDT?

The inspiration for TDT was, a scientist at UF was stuck on a problem he was facing, trying to understand how the brain processes sound. And a young UF electrical engineer, Tim Tucker, was able to solve his problem, and thus the company was born.

And how has being here in Alachua helped TDT’s success?

TDT’s success has been in a large part to being here in the Alachua community, working closely with resources at the University of Florida, developing additional tools for scientists, and then being a part of like-minded community out here, all looking to grow and survive in a challenging tech world that changes rapidly.

And based on your experience, why do you think it’s important to study the brain?

Studying the brain is incredibly important, because as we have accomplished many things in medicine, it’s one of the last great mysteries. And every time we answer one question, we unlock at least 15 more.

The brain holds a whole host of problems that people can face, from migraines, to ringing in the ears, to movement disorders, that we fundamentally still don’t understand how they work, let alone how to best treat them.

So providing tools to scientists to study these will unlock the next level of treatment options for people that suffer from a lot of these debilitating disorders.

And what goes on in this room, and what technologies are you guys using?

So in this room, as we manufacture all the equipment that we design and invent here at TDT, and so you’ll see sophisticated equipment for electronics manufacturing, machining, assembly, and we have some of the... A very talented workforce is capable of manufacturing complex instrumentations. A lot of electronics, a lot of soldering, a lot of fine wire assembly work, all in the name of making very sophisticated instruments.

Well, Dr. Kern, thanks so much for joining us today. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. We’ll catch you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: 42 Bio

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.