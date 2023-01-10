Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference

HEY PRETTY
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida.

It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm.

There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!

The last day to register and purchase tickets is January 21st.

Tickets cost $100.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HEY PRETTY
HEY PRETTY
Residents celebrate ribbon cutting for new Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala
Oak View Middle School celebrates a new classroom building opening