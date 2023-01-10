Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida.

It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm.

There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!

The last day to register and purchase tickets is January 21st.

Tickets cost $100.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.