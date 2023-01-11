AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday.
The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala.
TRENDING: Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services.
Sign-on and relocation bonuses are available.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.