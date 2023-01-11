AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday.

The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala.

They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services.

Sign-on and relocation bonuses are available.

