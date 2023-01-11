Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved.

Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city.

Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put the project in their neighborhoods.

“The affordable housing being built in a neighborhood that has only been plagued with issues of crime.”

At least 15 people spoke in favor of having the development at the proposed site on SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th Street.

“What we need is to increase the inventory and match the dollars we have to help people coming out of homelessness to put them in these units. We have people sitting here waiting and have dollars to be spent.”

The county had four options including recommitting to the project.

The president of the developer, Ability Housing, told commissioners the county is liable for $15,000,000 if they don’t support the project.

In the end, the commission voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village.

