Buchholz High School student named a scholar in the Regeneron Science talent search
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buchholz High School student from Gainesville earned a $2,000 award after taking part in a national science and math competition.
Angela Gao is one of 300 students named as scholars in the Regeneron Science talent search.
Gao’s project dealt with bio-char, a charcoal-like substance.
Buchholz High will also get a $2,000 award for Gao’s project.
