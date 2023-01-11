Buchholz High School student named a scholar in the Regeneron Science talent search

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buchholz High School student from Gainesville earned a $2,000 award after taking part in a national science and math competition.

Angela Gao is one of 300 students named as scholars in the Regeneron Science talent search.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village

Gao’s project dealt with bio-char, a charcoal-like substance.

Buchholz High will also get a $2,000 award for Gao’s project.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.