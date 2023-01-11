CF Webber Center holds Theatre in the Colonial Period

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida continues their educational series “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life with Theatre in the Colonial Period on Wednesday.

The event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the CF Webber Center in Ocala.

A CF assistant professor of theatre will examine American theatre in the 17th and 18th centuries.

You can learn why shows and plays were discouraged and discounted as ‘extravagant diversions.’

These lectures are free and open to the public.

Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.

